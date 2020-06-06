e-paper
Jun 05, 2020-Friday
Home / Mumbai News / State proposes to change name of environment department

State proposes to change name of environment department

mumbai Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:32 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

On World Environment Day, the state government proposed changing the name of its environment department to include climate change. The decision on the name change will be taken soon, at the state cabinet meeting.

The renamed department of environment and climate change will focus on afforestation, conservation of forests, prevention of land degradation, reducing air pollution, rejuvenating rivers, safeguarding and cleaning water bodies as well as coastal fronts like beaches, said environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday. Thackeray also declared Rs 100 crore would be earmarked for these initiatives.

“On Environment Day, we have proposed to change name of the department. We have also decided to evolve and adapt to the needs of today’s times of climate change and the urgent requirement of its mitigation,” Thackeray said.

The revived department plans to focus efforts on afforestation, conservation of forests, solid waste management and preventing run-offs of the same, and land degradation. It will also assist departments of industry and transport and other relevant departments to reduce air pollution and improve the state’s air quality index (AQI). The department also plans to include ongoing works of river rejuvenation program and focus on marine biodiversity, safeguarding and cleaning water bodies and coastal fronts such as beaches.

The department will further work in sync with other departments to promote efficient use of energy, reduce wastage and emphasise production of renewable energy by innovative means.

