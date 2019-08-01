Stench-free streets: only 153 of 590 bins removed so far

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to eliminate stench arising from big community bins at public places has failed to meet its target. In the past four months since April, the civic body has been able to remove 153 community bins of the 590 earmarked for removal.

The civic body intends to remove the community bins to encourage citizens to rely on door -to-door collection of garbage and better Swachh Bharat rankings. Officials said the task has become difficult during the monsoon and removing the bins, without providing alternatives, doesn’t serve the purpose. Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner of SWD, said, “We are working on alternatives like mobile bins in public places. We’re trying to get more organic waste converters like the one at Dadar market.”

As per data from the solid waste management department (SWD), compiled on July 15, the BMC intended to remove 85 community bins in June, but actually removed only 21. In July, the target was 144; 145 in August; and 147 in September. Congress’s Ravi Raja, leader of Opposition in BMC, said, “The idea to remove the bins is good but without alternatives it won’t work. People will throw garbage at the same spot, leading to more health issues.”

There were 2,243 community bins across the city on April 1, of which 1,653 have been identified as ‘cannot be eliminated’. An official from the SWD department said, “The bins identified as ‘cannot be eliminated’ are located near slums where door-to-door collection is not yet possible as the lanes are narrow and garbage trucks can’t reach them.”

Of the 2,243 bins, the maximum number of bins —312 —are located in M East ward, which includes areas like Govandi (East) and Chembur (East). There are no community bins in C ward, which includes areas like Chandanwadi and Marine Drive

