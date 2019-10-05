e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Step into a world of surprises

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:40 IST
Cherylann Mollan
Cherylann Mollan
Hindustantimes
         

At most performances, audiences know what to expect. They’ll be seated across from the stage and have some idea of what’s to come. But at Do You Want Me To Stay For Anything In Particular? theatre-dance company Shapeshift’s show at G5A, prepare for surprises.

The audience sits in a circle around the two performers, a dancer and a musician. And what unfolds is genre-defying, combining music and movement with an air of spontaneity, as if the melody and movement stem from fleeting ideas rather than a script.

String music emerges in bursts; its tone sombre and haunting. The dancer’s staccato movements mirror these flashes of sound. The chiaroscuro lighting eerily obliterates parts of the performers, so at times, only a face emerges from the shadows or a stray hand draws the bow across the strings. All these elements, when experienced in tandem, create an unsettling feeling, as if you’re in the presence of something truly unpredictable.

“The performance is a meditation on loss, absence and residual memories; what loss entails, emotionally and physically, and what gets left behind,” says Sujay Saple, artistic director of Shapeshift. His body of work includes similar musically-driven theatrical offerings like the acclaimed Lullaby, Stranger and Agent Provocateur. “We don’t generally talk about these topics because they’re private, but the performers engage with and explore them in a candid fashion, provoking the audience to do so too.”

The show is supported by The Japan Foundation and G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture. It draws from the real-life experiences of the Japanese musician composer and virtual artist, Mitsuaki Matsumoto, who has distorted hearing in his right ear. The condition has inspired his choice of instrument too. It’s fashioned using the remnants of the Japanese Biwa and cello. “I will be improvising on the score in real time, during each performance, in response to the dancer’s moves,” Matsumoto says.

Dancer Mallika Singh collaborates on stage, with dramaturgy by Poorna Swami. “Though the choreography roughly fits into contemporary dance, that definition is limiting,” Swami says. “We set up a bunch of instructions for her to interpret. Whatever naturally came to her body became our material.”

WHAT: Do You Want Me to Stay for Anything in Particular?

WHERE: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

WHEN: Ovtober 4-October 13

ENTRY: ₹500 onward

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:40 IST

top news
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
Oct 04, 2019 22:25 IST
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
Oct 05, 2019 00:49 IST
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Oct 04, 2019 22:58 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Oct 04, 2019 22:24 IST
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
Oct 04, 2019 13:58 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News