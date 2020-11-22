e-paper
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway

Local trains were shut for general public since March due to the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 11:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As many as 610 trains — 314 by Central Railways (CR) and 296 by Western Railways (WR) — were added to the list of running trains on November 1.
As many as 610 trains — 314 by Central Railways (CR) and 296 by Western Railways (WR) — were added to the list of running trains on November 1. (HT Photo)
         

Students appearing for the Maharashtra state secondary and higher secondary examinations will be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains if they have valid identity proof on them, the Western Railway has said.

“For the duration of Maharashtra state secondary and higher secondary examinations, the railways has allowed students to travel by suburban services on the Mumbai suburban network with their I-D card and their hall tickets. Teaching and non-teaching staff will also be allowed to travel in local trains till December 10, 2020,” Western Railway tweeted.

 

Local trains were shut for the general public since March due to the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Maharashtra government and the Indian Railways have been increasing the daily services on the suburban network month by month since July.

As many as 610 trains — 314 by Central Railways (CR) and 296 by Western Railways (WR) — were added to the list of running trains on November 1. “Currently, 704 suburban services on WR and 706 on CR are running. Additional services will be operated from Sunday. It is requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19,” according to a statement issued by the CR and WR in October-end.

The railways operated 3,141 suburban services — 1,774 CR and 1,367 WR— before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 5,760 Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection tally in the state to 1,774,455. The active cases slightly increased to 79,873 and death toll due to the virus reached 46,573.

