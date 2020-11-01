610 more local train services to run in Mumbai from today: All you need to know

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:49 IST

A total of 610 more local train services — 314 by Central Railways (CR) and 296 by Western Railways (WR) — will run in Mumbai from Sunday (November 1).

The railways operated 3,141 suburban services — 1,774 CR and 1,367 WR before the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was imposed.

“Currently, 704 suburban services on WR and 706 on CR are running. Additional services will be operated from Sunday. It is requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19,” according to a statement from CR and WR.

All you need to know:

1. The railways are in discussions to start local train services for all commuters. The state government had on Wednesday proposed to open suburban train services for the entire public.

2. According to the proposal, any person with a valid ticket or pass can travel up to 7.30 am, then between 11 am and 4.30 pm, and between 8 pm and the last local train of the day.

3. It also proposed to operate women-only local train services every hour.