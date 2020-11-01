e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 610 more local train services to run in Mumbai from today: All you need to know

610 more local train services to run in Mumbai from today: All you need to know

The railways operated 3,141 suburban services — 1,774 CR and 1,367 WR before the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was imposed.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The railways are in discussions to start local train services for all commuters.
The railways are in discussions to start local train services for all commuters. (HT PHOTO)
         

A total of 610 more local train services — 314 by Central Railways (CR) and 296 by Western Railways (WR) — will run in Mumbai from Sunday (November 1).

The railways operated 3,141 suburban services — 1,774 CR and 1,367 WR before the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was imposed.

“Currently, 704 suburban services on WR and 706 on CR are running. Additional services will be operated from Sunday. It is requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19,” according to a statement from CR and WR.

All you need to know:

1. The railways are in discussions to start local train services for all commuters. The state government had on Wednesday proposed to open suburban train services for the entire public.

2. According to the proposal, any person with a valid ticket or pass can travel up to 7.30 am, then between 11 am and 4.30 pm, and between 8 pm and the last local train of the day.

3. It also proposed to operate women-only local train services every hour.

tags
top news
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Delhi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 11.7°C
Delhi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 11.7°C
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
LIVE: ‘While double engine govt is committed to development, the 2 princes busy saving their thrones’, says PM
LIVE: ‘While double engine govt is committed to development, the 2 princes busy saving their thrones’, says PM
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In