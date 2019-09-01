e-paper
Students from 40 colleges get together at Mumbai institute for green cause

mumbai Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:23 IST
Bandra’s RD National College held a national colloquium – Institutional Social Responsibility for a Greener Campus – on Saturday, to spread the message of sustainability and green campus beyond institute.

The day-long event witnessed the participation of students from more than 40 colleges across the country. During the colloquium, the participants emphasised on the role of higher educational institutes towards sustainable development by promoting environment conservation projects among the youth. “All the green projects of our college are organised and sustained by students. We want to encourage everyone to adopt measures like water and waste recycling in our every day lives to help the environment,” said Neha Jagtiani, the college’s principal (in-charge).

One of the students who attended the colloquium said it is possible to reach out to more people through awareness programmes and workshops. “We hope more colleges organise environment-friendly projects and reduce carbon footprints,” said the student.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 23:23 IST

