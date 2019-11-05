Subway to connect Mantralaya to Vidhan Sabha, Metro-3 stn

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:51 IST

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) last week started work on the much-awaited subway that will connect the Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan and the new administrative building in the area to the upcoming Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) station at Nariman Point.

It will allow employees to move easily between the three buildings for routine work and is also expected to reduce traffic congestion in the area on week days.

The 380-metre subway is estimated to cost more than ₹99.8 crore and is expected to

be complete within nine months.

“Since it will directly connect the three government buildings, only employees and authorised identity card holders will be allowed to use it. However, we also plan to develop a special leg of the subway that can be accessed by the public to get to the Metro station,” said an official from the Public Works Department.

The state government allotted the work to be undertaken by the MMRCL, as the agency has already started underground work for Metro-3. “This has enabled us to begin the work without the tender processing as MMRCL is our own agency. We signed a memorandum of understanding with the MMRCL for the project on October 23,” said AA Sagane, secretary, PWD.

The government has also planned an underground parking lot for nearly 700 vehicles in the Mantralaya premises. The parking lot, which is expected to cost ₹80 crore, will be constructed by the MMRCL.

“To reduce the crowd inside the building, a special cell of two storeys has been planned on the left side of the main gate of the Mantralaya. It will have a reception and a visitors’ lobby to issue entry passes and receive letters and couriers meant for various departments,” Sagane said.