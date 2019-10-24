Supreme Court stays 50% water cut order in Taloja MIDC

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 01:00 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order of 50% water cut to Taloja MIDC industries. The water cut was imposed for over a month and a half by MIDC at the directions of the National Green Tribunal.

The Taloja Manufacturers’ Association (TMA) had approached the Supreme Court to get the order stayed. The stay order was given by SC bench of justice Rohintan Fali Nariman and justice V Ramasubramanian. After hearing the counsel for TMA, the SC bench stated in its order, “Permission to file appeal granted.”

It said, “A notice dated 06.09.2019 issued by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation shall remain stayed.”

The Taloja MIDC area, one of the biggest in the state, has been embroiled in the pollution controversy for years. Local PWP corporator Arvind Mhatre had filed a petition with the NGT stating that the local residents were facing health and life risks due to pollution in the area.

Shekhar Shringare, president of Taloja Manufacturers Association, said, “The SC order has given us a major relief. Water cut in these times, when we are already facing several problems will be a huge setback for our business and our survival.”

The NGT had taken a strong stand on the issue and levied a fine of Rs 10 cr on the CETP in the area. It had also taken to task the MIDC officials ordering stoppage of salary to top MPCB officals..

On September 6, MIDC had, while referring to the NGT order, issued notices of 50% water cut in the region as a penalty for pollution to unit using water on a large scale.

Of the 600 units in the belt, 69 industrial units use 80% of the water supply. An MIDC official said, “If less water is supplied to the units, there will be lesser sewage water generated from them. This is the reason the water cut was being implemented.”

Taloja Manufacturers Association, a body of the local industrialists approached the Supreme Court on the issue asking for a stay on the order. Following hearing in the case, the Supreme court cancelled the 50% water cut.

Shringare said, “Several units had to resort to tanker water, which is not conducive to our processe. Several of us would have had no option but to shut down. We shall place the facts in the SC and continue our battle.”

Rajesh Zanzad, MIDC nodal officer said, “The water cut had been imposed because untreated waste was being released directly into the river. There are many industries which do not have effluent treatment plant (ETP). Now that the court has lifted water cut, we will allow it but with a warning.”

Mhatre said, “The water cut should have been continued as untreated chemical is being released directly into the river. Industries at MIDC have been polluting the area for years.”

(With inputs from Padmja Sinha)

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 01:00 IST