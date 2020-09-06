Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB team at Rhea’s residence, asks her to join drugs probe

mumbai

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials reached actor Rhea Chakraborty’s house in Santacruz at around 8.30am on Sunday to serve her a summons asking her to join the agency’s investigation into allegations of drug abuse in connection with a case linked to the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

“An NCB team has gone to serve summons to Rhea Chakraborty. She has to join investigation today. It depends on her if she wants to come on her own or she can come with the team,” said deputy director KPS Malhotra.

The agency till now has arrested seven people, including Rhea’s brother, Showik; Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda; and a member of his personal staff, Dipesh Sawant. Sawant was arrested at 8pm on Saturday night and will be produced before a magistrate court at 11am.

Showik and Miranda were arrested on Friday under sections 8 (c), 20 (b) (ii), 27A, 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to NCB custody till September 9. The agency, in its remand application, has not mentioned about any drug seizure or any other material evidence either from Showik or Miranda.

Three more persons, Zaid Vilatra, Kaizan Ebrahim and Abdel Basit Parihar, were under arrest for alleged drug peddling.

NCB, in its remand application, said Showik had to be confronted “with other accused who are in its custody to uncover the linkages of network which indulged in selling and purchasing drugs”. The agency also claimed that it needed Showik’s custody to confront him with Rhea and Sawant.