Suspended Mumbai cop held for stalking after two complaints from the same woman

The Bhoiwada police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old constable for allegedly stalking a 33-year-old woman and uploading objectionable content with her name on multiple social media platforms.

The constable had been suspended for the past four years due to similar complaints filed earlier. He had been booked last year after the same woman complained that she was being harassed by him.

The accused, Shailesh Kadam is a resident of Bhoiwada and lives in the building where the woman’s father owns a tailoring shop. Kadam allegedly used to upload lewd messages using her name on WhatsApp statuses and Facebook posts.

On April 28, 2017, the woman registered a complaint against him at Bhoiwada police station for stalking and threatening her, following which he was arrested and later released on bail.

“To take revenge, he started parking his motorcycle outside her shop. He also started to follow her around. In January 2018, he followed her to Matunga garden and took pictures and videos of her,” said an officer.

On March 16, 2018, Kadam sat outside her shop for an entire day, following which the woman filed a complaint with the police.

“We arrested him from his residence on Sunday. He will be produced in court on Monday,” said Dattaray Patil, senior police inspector.

Kadam has been charged under sections 354 (D), 500, 506, 509 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act.

The police claimed that Kadam had previously been booked for more than six cases of sexual harassment and assault at Bhoiwada, Matunga, Santacruz, Vile parle and Kankavli, Sindhudurg (490 kilometres from Mumbai) police stations.