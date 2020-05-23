Tata Projects augments hospital infra with 2,304 beds across India for Covid-19 patients

mumbai

Updated: May 23, 2020 18:03 IST

Engineering firm Tata Projects on Saturday said it is augmenting hospital infrastructure with 2,304 beds at multiple locations across India to treat Covid-19 patients.

“As one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India, we felt the need to use our expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects towards augmenting, upgrading the nation’s hospital network,” Tata Projects Chief Strategy Officer Himanshu Chaturvedi said in a statement.

Today, the company is proud that its teams of engineers, technicians and workers are working tirelessly towards strengthening the fight against Covid-19, he added.

“We believe that our support in the fight against Covid-19 will further help in once again accelerating India’s progress at the earliest,” Chaturvedi said.

Recently, at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, Tata Projects transformed two wards encompassing 65 beds and specialised medical equipment so that it can handle more serious coronavirus cases.

In addition, Tata Projects is also turning a large section of KEM Hospital’s orthopaedic centre into a 115-bed isolation centre.

It has also provided ventilators, pulse oximeters, oxygen flow meters, HME (breathing system) filters, facial masks and equipment like IV stands, suction machines, wheelchairs and dressing trolley.

Tata Projects is also setting up a 72-bed isolation facility at HBT Trauma Center in Jogeshwari (Mumbai), which is expected to be completed this month.

The company is assisting with project management for a 300-bed isolation facility at Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, Mumbai. Work on this project commenced in April and will be complete this month.

Besides, Tata Projects is setting up facilities in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, for a total of 124 beds which will include 10 ICU beds, 10 HDU beds and 104 isolation beds. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh’s GB Nagar will witness Tata Projects setting up facilities for 168 beds which will include 20 ICU beds, 10 HDU beds, 130 isolation beds and eight emergency beds.