Taxi driver runs over 87-year-old woman in Mumbai, arrested

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:23 IST

The Sion police on Wednesday arrested a 68-year-old taxi driver for allegedly running over an 87-year-old woman near GTB Nagar railway station on Tuesday morning. The victim, Pusphaben Kamdar, succumbed to her injuries in Sion hospital the same day.

According to the police, Kamdar was a resident of Sion-Koliwada. She was crossing the road at 6.30am on Tuesday morning when Felix Peter D’Souza, the accused, hit her with his taxi.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the basis of the victim’s 64-year-old son, Pankaj Kamdar. The driver was booked for rash driving and negligence.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 05:23 IST