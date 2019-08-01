e-paper
Taxi driver runs over 87-year-old woman in Mumbai, arrested

She was crossing the road at 6.30am on Tuesday morning when Felix Peter D’Souza, the accused, hit her with his taxi.

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:23 IST

Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Pusphaben Kamdar, succumbed to her injuries in Sion hospital the same day.
Pusphaben Kamdar, succumbed to her injuries in Sion hospital the same day.(HT FILE)

The Sion police on Wednesday arrested a 68-year-old taxi driver for allegedly running over an 87-year-old woman near GTB Nagar railway station on Tuesday morning. The victim, Pusphaben Kamdar, succumbed to her injuries in Sion hospital the same day.

According to the police, Kamdar was a resident of Sion-Koliwada. She was crossing the road at 6.30am on Tuesday morning when Felix Peter D’Souza, the accused, hit her with his taxi.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the basis of the victim’s 64-year-old son, Pankaj Kamdar. The driver was booked for rash driving and negligence.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 05:23 IST

