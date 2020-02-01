e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Temp in south Mumbai drops to 13.8°C

Temp in south Mumbai drops to 13.8°C

mumbai Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:57 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

South Mumbai recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season on Friday with Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recording the temperature at 13.8 degrees Celsius, almost 6 degrees below normal. Santacruz, representative of the suburbs, recorded 15 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degree Celsius below normal.

The weather bureau said temperatures are expected to rise from Saturday afternoon in the city. “Cool low-level wind from northern parts of the country continued on Friday, and is expected to continue for the next 24 hours. Thereafter, temperatures are likely to increase,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

The day temperature in south Mumbai and the suburbs was 3 degrees Celsius below normal on Friday. Santacruz and Colaba recorded 28.7 and 27.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Prior to Friday, the lowest minimum temperature of the season was recorded on January 17 at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air pollution saw a rise on Friday as the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 181, under ‘moderate’ category. AQI was 141 (moderate) on Thursday and 78 (satisfactory) on Wednesday. On Friday, Navi Mumbai was the most polluted location with AQI at 343 (very poor) followed by Bandra-Kurla Complex 260 (poor). Bhandup was the cleanest with 87 (satisfactory). AQI forecast for Saturday is 170 (moderate).

A clear sky has been predicted for Saturday with day and night temperatures expected to be 28 and 14 degrees Celsius.

top news
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News