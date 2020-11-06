e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Thane civic body chief appeals for no fireworks, no plastic this Diwali

Thane civic body chief appeals for no fireworks, no plastic this Diwali

mumbai Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:14 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

The Thane municipal commissioner has appealed to the residents to celebrate plastic-free and fire cracker-free Diwali this year.

Thane city has more than 47,451 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,138 have died. Civic chief Dr. Vipin Sharma has appealed to the citizens not to use firecrackers that will affect these patients’ health.

Sharma said, “The pandemic is not over. We still have active patients in Thane city and a lot of them have suffered from the infection. This disease will have after effects on the human body. Therefore, the air pollution from fire crackers can affect those infected or recovered. For everyone’s good health, we are appealing to all the citizens not to use fire crackers this Diwali. Residents have co-operated with us during other festivals. We are sure they will do so during Diwali too.”

TMC has also started campaign of banning plastic under Swachh Bharat. Under these campaigns TMC will take action against the one who use plastic and throw garbage on the road.

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
