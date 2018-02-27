Thane civic chief to send disqualification notice to BJP corporator

The row between Thane civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal and BJP corporator Milind Patankar might intensify.

The commissioner is planning to issue a notice to disqualify Patankar, alleging that he has violated the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act and acquired two flats under Urban Land Ceiling rule in 2010 meant for the economically weaker section.

The civic administration said it would send the disqualification notice in two days.

A top TMC official said, “As per the ULC Act, the flats are given to those who do not have any other flat in their name and have a yearly income up to Rs2 lakh. In 2010, Patankar got two flats at Majiwada, Thane (W) under the ULC scheme. The two flats cost around Rs2.5 lakh each. In 2014, he got a third flat in his wife’s name and another flat which is reserved as multipurpose room.”

He added Patankar had merged the flats and that the TMC had sent him a notice in 2013 under the MRTP Act.

“Due to these violations of MRTP and ULC Act, we have decided to issue a notice to disqualify the post of corporator of Patankar this week,” said the official.

Patankar has alleged that the developer gave him the two flats and he was not aware they were ULC flats.

“I had never demanded any ULC flat. The developer gave me the flats — there are two such ULC flats on every floor in our building. Most residents have amalgamated the flats but the corporation is not targeting them. If the corporation plans to file an MRTP case for illegal alterations in my flat, then there are many corporators and MLAs who have made such alterations. They should also get disqualification notice,” he said.

He said he had only broken the wall separating the two flats and there was no FSI violation. “After the administration sends the disqualification notice, I will study it and then give an apt reply,” said Patankar.

Last week, Jaiswal had alleged that the BJP corporators were not allowing him to function in the city and he wished to quit. He claimed that if the state does not transfer him till April he will go on a long leave.