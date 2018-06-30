Thane extortion case: Charge sheet filed against Dawood and his brothers Kaskar, Anees

The Thane police have filed a charge sheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his brothers Iqbal Kaskar, and Anees Ibrahim, in connection with an extortion case filed based on the complaint by a prominent builder last year.

“The charge sheet was filed in the district court on Thursday,” a senior inspector of Thane police’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) said on Saturday.

In October 2017, the police had registered an offence of extortion based on a complaint made by the builder against Iqbal Kaskar and members of Dawood’s gang.

As per the builder’s complaint, Kaskar had threatened and extorted Rs 3 crore from him over a deal of a 38-acre land in Mumbai’s Gorai area.

During investigation, the alleged role of Dawood and Anees came to light, following which both were shown as wanted accused in connection with the offence, the police said.

“The charge sheet, which runs into thousands of pages, lists the evidences against the accused,” the police official said. “The vital documents attached to the charge sheet include papers related to the land deal along with payment proof. It also includes statement of the witnesses.”

The accused have been booked under sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at Thane Nagar police station.

Iqbal Kaskar and two of his aides were arrested in September 2017 by the Thane police’s AEC in a separate case where he was accused of extorting Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a builder.