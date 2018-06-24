Thane municipal corporation raids 100 shops, collects ₹95,000 in fine

On the first day of plastic ban, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) raided more than 100 shops and seized more than 2,500 kgs of plastic.

It also imposed fine on those found with large quantity of plastic stock and collected a fine of ₹95,000 on Saturday. Some, who were caught with small quantity of plastic bags, were given a warning and told to dispose them of or else they would be fined.

The state imposed a ban on use of plastic bags and goods from June 23. Those found using them will be heavily fines. Following the state’s directives, the corporation began its drive throughout the city with a team of over 50 officials.

Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer of the TMC, said, “The team checked shops and commercial establishments at Pokharan Road, Jambli Naka market, Gaondevi market and Vartak Nagar among others. More than 100 shops were raided and more than 2,500 kgs plastic seized. The team also collected around ₹95,000 fine. The plastic will be sent to the dry waste collection centre at CP Tank and disposed of scientifically.”

More than 500kgs of plastic was seized from the vegetable markets from Naupada. The drive which began at 7am continued till 12.30pm. An officer from Naupada ward added, “We mostly imposed fines on shops which had stocked more than 2.5 kgs of plastic. Others were let off with a warning. From tomorrow, we will impose fines on all if the plastic is not disposed of,” the Malvi added.

Plastic continue to appear in markets

Despite the ban on plastic, several vegetable and flower vendors were seen using plastic. Several residents were seen carrying or accepting plastic bags from vendors. Most of them stopped after the team of civic officials started taking action. Some residents were seen carrying cloth bags and also encouraging others to do the same.

Anant Thakur, 67, a resident of Kalwa, said, “I have started using cloth bags for the past two years and trying to encourage others to use the same. We have completely stopped using any type of plastic in my home. I have also got in touch with few NGOs and got cloth bag made and distributed them in my community.”