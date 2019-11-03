Thane’s tax collection more than last year

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:20 IST

With five months to go for the financial year to end, Thane Municipal Corporation has collected around 50% of its property tax till October-end. It claimed that despite most of its employees busy with election duty, the amount is 25% more than last year’s during the same time.

TMC has set a target of about ₹600 crore in property tax this year. Tax department collected ₹540 crore as property tax in the last financial year. This year, the collection till November 1 is ₹333 crore, while it was around ₹260 crore last year till October.

Omprakash Divate, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “This year, the tax collection has improved by over 25% compared to last year during the same time. Even as most officers were on election duty, we had intensified collection before elections. Every year, we target major tax defaulters at the end of the financial year. This year, we started the financial year by targeting major defaulters.”

A list of residents, who had defaulted more than ₹1 lakh, was submitted to all the ward officers. Divate said the focus was on recovering tax from as many defaulters as they can. “We sent notices to all the defaulters to ensure they clear taxes or their properties would be seized. We have managed to collect dues from most of defaulters and have also started sending attachment of property notices to those who have not yet cleared their dues. Most defaulters are from Mumbra and Diva,” he added.

The department said the collection drives would intensify.

Divate said, “In a recent meeting, the civic commissioner asserted on conducting a survey of unassessed properties across the city. We will begin a ward-wise survey from next week. The focus will also be on increasing the actual recovery and action against the defaulters.”

Ghodbunder records 30% of tax collection

As per the tax department record, till November 10, the Majiwada Manpada ward which comprises Ghodbunder Road and the nearby areas recorded the highest tax collection of ₹100 crore. The lowest collection of ₹10 crore was from Mumbra, followed by ₹12 crore in Wagale Estate and ₹15 crore in Kalwa.

Divate said, “Ghodbunder has many posh residential complexes and high-rises which usually pay taxes on time. The area also has new constructions, thus the collection is more than the other wards in the city. We have employed more people in the ward to improve the collection.”

New sources to generate revenue

Last month, the civic commissioner formed a committee to study additional sources to improve revenue. The committee, under additional municipal commissioner, will find out additional revenue sources without burdening taxpayers. It will begin its survey this month.