The 2018 suicide case against Arnab Goswami: Here's what you need to know

The 2018 suicide case against Arnab Goswami: Here’s what you need to know

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday for alleged abetment of the suicide of an interior designer

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami arrives in a police van to be produced in court, at Alibag on November 4.
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami arrives in a police van to be produced in court, at Alibag on November 4. (PTI)
         

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday for alleged abetment of the suicide of an interior designer. Here are the details of the case that dates back to 2018:

  • Anvay Naik, 53, the interior designer, was found dead at his home in Alibag near Mumbai along with his mother, Kumud Naik, on May 5, 2018.
  • In a note recovered from the house, Naik alleged he was forced to kill himself as Goswami and two others allegedly did not pay his dues worth Rs5.40 crore.
  • Naik’s widow, Akshata, lodged a complaint with the Alibag police against Goswami, Feroz Shaikh, and Nitish Sarda for allegedly abetting their suicide on the basis of the note.
  • The police on April 26, 2019, closed the case saying they could not gather evidence against the three accused named in the complaint.
  • Akshata on May 5 released a video seeking justice for her husband that prompted Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to order a reinvestigation into the case.
  • A local court on October 16 allowed the Alibag police to reopen the case for further investigation.
  • Goswami moved the Bombay high court seeking to quash the fresh case two days before he was arrested on Wednesday and remanded in custody until November 18. The plea will be heard on Thursday.
  • A magistrate’s court will also hear Goswani’s bail plea on Thursday.
