Three brothers attacked in Chembur, one killed

mumbai

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:37 IST

A man was killed after he and his two brothers were attacked by a group of 11 at Chembur on Tuesday morning.

According to RCF police, the incident occurred at New Bharat Nagar at Vashi Naka in Chembur. Prashant Panvalkar, 27, and his brothers Shankar, 25, and Pralhad, 22, indulged in a brawl with the accused four days ago.

“One of the accused had teased Prashant’s to-be wife that resulted into the brawl,” said Shrikant Desai, assistant commissioner of police, Trombay division.

In a bid to take revenge, around eleven persons armed with rods, sickle and iron bats attacked the brothers outside their residence at 6.30am on Tuesday. The brothers were rushed to Sion Hospital where Prashant was declared dead before admission. The two others were out of danger, police said.

“We have arrested seven accused in this regard and are looking out for others,” said Desai. The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for murder, attempt to murder, assault, riot amongst others.

In another assault case in Ghatkopar (East), a 30-year-old man, Akash Shetty, was attacked with a knife by three persons over a brawl that took place over parking of vehicles in densely populated slums at Ramabai Nagar on Monday night. The trio had indulged in an argument with Shetty’s cousin, Prashant Gaikwad, for which Shetty had gone to solve the dispute. He was instead attacked by the accused who have been arrested by the police.