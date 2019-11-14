e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Ticketless commuter assaults ticket checker

mumbai Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A ticket checker was assaulted by a commuter at Ulhasnagar railway station after he caught him travelling without a ticket on Tuesday.

Mahesh Kumar was on platform 2 when he caught Aalam Sheikh, 30. Sheikh did not have a ticket and Kumar fined him Rs260. “He probably did not have enough money and hence Kumar was writing a memo to hand him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) when Sheikh started beating Kumar. Sheikh tried to flee but the police caught him,” said V Shardul, senior police inspector of Kalyan GRP.

Both filed cross complaints against each other. Sheikh was arrested under Section 353 and 333 of the Indian Railway Act.

tags
top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News