Ticketless commuter assaults ticket checker

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:14 IST

A ticket checker was assaulted by a commuter at Ulhasnagar railway station after he caught him travelling without a ticket on Tuesday.

Mahesh Kumar was on platform 2 when he caught Aalam Sheikh, 30. Sheikh did not have a ticket and Kumar fined him Rs260. “He probably did not have enough money and hence Kumar was writing a memo to hand him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) when Sheikh started beating Kumar. Sheikh tried to flee but the police caught him,” said V Shardul, senior police inspector of Kalyan GRP.

Both filed cross complaints against each other. Sheikh was arrested under Section 353 and 333 of the Indian Railway Act.