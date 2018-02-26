TISS fee row in Mumbai: Delhi university students stand in solidarity

Mumbai: As protests against the withdrawal of fee concessions to students in reserved categories at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) completes a week, students from other universities in the country are giving their support to the agitation.

On Monday, students of Delhi university staged protests outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) demanding relief for students of TISS.

“Other than students from all four campuses of TISS across the country, many other universities have also called us to show their solidarity with us against this cause. We need to reach out to the top authorities to make sure our voices are heard and change is implemented,” said one of the TISS students. Classes at the institute were suspended for the sixth day as students as well as some faculty members have joined the protest.

A bandh was called by the TISS Students’ Union on February 20 to protest the institute’s decision to withdraw fee waiver to SC, ST and OBC students eligible for the Government of India Post Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS), which was introduced last year. On Sunday night, representatives of the institute’s management held a three-hour long meeting with protesting students to find an alternate solution to the problem. Students, however, refused to budge till their demands were not met.

With no acceptable solution coming from the institute, students have also started writing to various ministries in the central government and various state governments for help.

“A letter will reach the Ministry of Social Justice, Ministry of Tribal Affair as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC). We are also approaching all the state governments that our fellow batch mates belong to,” said another protesting student.

“These scholarships are transferred by the government concerned directly to the students’ bank accounts. The Institute has no role either in the sanction or disbursement of the scholarship. Course fees for those eligible for GoI-PMS are still exempted. The students are only required to pay dining hall charges and hostel fees on actual basis, which is the norm in all universities” said the registrar of TISS.