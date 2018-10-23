The Devendra Fadnavis-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which is all set to complete four years by this month end, has decided to reach out to its citizens through a special publicity campaign, for which ₹12 crore has been kept aside so far.

The campaign aims to showcase the state government’s best schemes and decisions taken during this period through all the available mass mediums such as TV channels, radio stations, cinema theatres and cable TV networks. Orders for the same were already issued on October 19, 20 and 22.

According to government resolutions, the state is spending more than ₹1 crore in making audio and video advertisements for as many as 51 radio stations and 12 private channels. The campaign assumes significance ahead of the 2019 elections at the assembly and parliamentary levels.

The government also plans to run its advertisements at state bus transport stands, using LED screens installed at depots and targeting the rural population. The state transport buses are the only public vehicles that connect all the villages of the state.

In addition, Doordarshan’s Sahyadri channel will air a 13-episode special programme focusing on the government’s schemes between October and March next year.

Brijesh Singh, the spokesperson of the state government and head of Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), said these orders were routine and not novel. “The state government has an annual budget of ₹40 crore for creating public awareness about welfare schemes through various means. The orders have been issued as part of the regular programme,” he said.

