Toll collection in Maharashtra to resume from April 20

Toll collection in Maharashtra to resume from April 20

mumbai Updated: Apr 20, 2020 04:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Maharashtra government will resume toll collection on state highways from April 20.

The state government had stopped collecting toll on March 29.

In Mumbai, toll operations on the five entry/exit points (Dahisar, Mulund, LBS Marg, Vashi and Airoli) along with the Bandra-Worli sea link will also resume from April 20, a government official confirmed.

