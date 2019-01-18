Tough to get Navi Mumbai airport operational by 2020, says expert

Even as chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed the first phase of Navi Mumbai International airport would be operational by mid-2020, the chief executive officer of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac, said it was tough to do so in less than five years.

IATA has more than 280 airlines as its members. “If the tenders are still in the bidding stage, then coming up with a new airport in less than five years is impressive. Even completion of airport construction in five years will be very good performance from the authorities concerned,” said Juniac, in a roundtable conference after an aviation summit on Wednesday.

A total of 2,240 hectares will be needed for the construction of the upcoming airport. Currently, according to City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the land acquisition process is almost complete, while the ground levelling work on the land vacated by villages is in process. A CIDCO officer said, “Of the 10 villages, Ganeshpuri, Targhar, Varcha Owle, Kopar, Vaghavli, Waghavivada have been vacated. Kolhi and Chinchpada have been 95% vacated, while 70% of Kombadbhuje and Ulwe have been vacated.”

CIDCO also said the villagers were given January 15 deadline to vacate the villages. All those who are yet to vacate their homes will not be given monetary compensation promised by the government.

Tenders for construction of the terminal building of Navi Mumbai are in the bidding stage.

The NMIA is being built by GVK group and Navi Mumbai International Airport (P) Limited (NMIAL) in a public-private partnership venture. GVK-led Mumbai International Airport (P) Ltd (MIAL) that operates the existing airport in the city has a 74% stake. CIDCO holds the remaining 26%.

According to IATA, the global airlines’ industry will witness a profit in 2019, which will be the tenth consecutive year for the airlines to make profits.

Juniac said Indian aviation has enormous potential and that airlines would want to see the NMIA coming up early. “The government’s long term vision for 2040 is good for the industry and for all stakeholders,” Juniac said.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 00:32 IST