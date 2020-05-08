e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Tribal village of SGNP declared containment zone after guard tests positive

Tribal village of SGNP declared containment zone after guard tests positive

mumbai Updated: May 08, 2020 23:46 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

A tribal village inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivli has been sealed by the civic body after a Covid-19 positive case was detected.

Dam pada with 40 families, located close to SGNP’s boating area, and 4 km from the park’s main office was sealed on Thursday after a security guard, who was tested positive for Covid-19 at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel, died.

N Patil, medical officer (R central ward), BMC, said, “We identified 10 high-risk persons who came in contact with the positive patient, and 85 low-risk persons comprising adivasi and forest staff residents. High-risk persons have been shifted to a quarantine facility in Charkop.”

Patil added the forest guard (security staff) had been admitted to a local Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital for a few days, during the first week of April, owing to a paralysis triggered by a brain haemorrhage. “He was transferred to Sir JJ Hospital where he was admitted for almost a month. After complications with his treatment, he was shifted to KEM. His condition deteriorated earlier this week, and he passed away on Wednesday. Blood samples collected before his death were retested and detected to be positive for the virus,” said Patil.

High risk contacts include his family and neighbours regularly visiting him at the hospital. “We will be daily visiting the hamlet to check their health since the mobile network is not available at the pada,” said Patil.

SGNP has close to 35,000 tribal residents living across 56 hamlets.

Naresh Zarmure, chief conservator of forest (additional charge), SGNP said, “This is the first quarantined zone inside SGNP, though several areas have been sealed along the periphery outside the park.”

Zarmure added that the park has been shut for visitors for two months.

