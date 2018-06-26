Weather bureau predicts more showers in Mumbai today

After Monday mayhem, Mumbaiites can expect more showers on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological department has forecast intermittent rain in the city and suburbs.

The city got its third highest one-day rain in June in 44 years, making it the wettest day and surpassing the average rainfall for the month.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 8.30am on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday, Colaba weather station recorded 99mm rain, and 231.4mm rain at the Santacruz weather station (representative of Mumbai) making it the third highest since 1974. The highest one-day rainfall was 399mm on June 10, 1991, followed by 283.4mm on June 19, 2015. Effectively, the suburbs and south Mumbai received 1046% and 275% more rain than the 24-hour normal rainfall of 20.2mm and 26.4mm for June 25.

Under the weather department’s classification, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm is ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’, and more than 204.5mm is ‘extreme’.

With suburbs receiving 231.4mm in a day, Mumbai surpassed its average rainfall for June. Since June 1, the Santacruz weather station has received 686.9mm crossing June’s average rainfall of 523mm, while Colaba recorded 694.3mm.

Officials of IMD attributed the extreme to heavy rain cross the city to the persisting offshore trough stretching from south Gujarat to Kerala coast. “The cyclonic circulation over North Konkan (including Mumbai) and South Gujarat was another factor. Circulation over south Gujarat and adjoining north Konkan has moved inward in north direction causing reduction in rainfall activity over north Konkan in next 24 hours,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

From 94.7mm rain recorded in the suburbs and 16.6mm rain in south Mumbai at 8.30pm on Sunday, rainfall intensified overnight. Till 5.30am, IMD recorded 195.2mm rain in the suburbs and 90.6mm in south Mumbai, and by 8.30am suburbs had logged in 231.4mm and south Mumbai 99mm. Intermittent showers through the day decreased the amount of rain. At 8.30pm, weather stations at Santacruz and Colaba recorded 48.3mm and 43mm rain, respectively, on Monday.

IMD’s automatic weather stations recorded the highest rainfall at Panvel (94.20mm) followed by Nerul (83.40mm), Mulund east (82.20mm), and Bhandup west (80mm). Maximum temperatures were 2.8 degrees below normal at 28.3 degrees Celsius at Santacruz, and 2.6 degrees below normal at 28.4 degrees Celsius at Colaba. Minimum temperatures also saw a dip, with suburbs recording 22.8 degrees Celsius (3.1 degrees below normal) and 24 degrees Celsius (1.8 degrees below normal) in south Mumbai.