Two arrested for stalking, assaulting 23-year-old woman at Mahim

mumbai

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:26 IST

Two people were arrested by Mahim police for stalking and attempting to kidnap a 23-year-old woman at Mahim on Sunday night. The victim was walking with her mother when the attack occurred.

The accused have been identified as Arbaz Dildar Naqvi, 21, and Naved Khan, 20, both residents of Dharavi. According to the complainant, the incident took place when she went to throw out garbage, near her residence. Her mother was standing by the gate of their building.

Naqvi and Khan drove up in an SUV and one of them called out to her. When she ignored them, one of the accused got out of the car and started following her. He tried to grab her dupatta but he couldn’t, he then caught her hair and tried to force her to sit in the car, said a Mahim police officer.

The woman’s relatives saw the attack and rescued her. The complainant then called the police and the duo was arrested. “Both the accused are drug addicts. We are checking if they have criminal records,” said Milind Gadankush, senior inspector, Mahim police station.