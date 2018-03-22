Two arrested in triple murder case near Mumbai, two on the run

The Bhandup police on Wednesday arrested two suspects in connection with the triple murder of a man and his two sons who were hacked to death on March 18.

A team of police picked them up from the northern part of the country. The duo are likely to be brought to the city today, while hunt for two more suspects is underway, police said.

Additional commissioner of police, east region Lakhmi Gautam told HT, “The two are the main accused, who were involved in the killing. Hunt is on for other two suspects.” She said the arrested accused are in their twenties.

The incident took place around 3.30pm at Jakeriya compound, behind the Jakeriya Masjid in Sonapur, when both the accused and victim started fighting over space to run their hawking business. The victims have been identified as Abdul Ali Khan, 50, and his sons, Shaibaz, 25, and Shadab, 16.

Investigations revealed that a dispute over space turned into a deadly altercation in which, hawkers attacked the family members using sharp weapons. Police stated Shaibaz was “very aggressive” due to which, there was severe animosity between the two warring families.