Two Bollywood actors under lens in call records scam

The Thane crime branch is in process of sending notices to two Bollywood actors in connection with the call data records (CDR) scam. Police have not yet revealed names of the actors. Deputy commissioner of the crime branch Abhishek Trimukhe, said, “We are in process of sending notices to two Bollywood actors. They will soon be called to the police station for questioning and if they are involved, they will be arrested.”

On January 24, four private detectives were arrested by the Thane crime branch, Unit 1, for allegedly selling CDR illegally. They used to sell the data for Rs25,000 to Rs50,000. The accused Makesh Pandiyan, 42, Prashant Palekar, 49, Jigar Makawana, 35, and Samresh Jha alias Pratik Mohpal, 32, were arrested from Kalwa.

“The two renowned Bollywood actors had purchased the CDRs from the accused, who were arrested earlier,” a police official said. They are also checking the accused’s WhatsApp chats.

“We have found chats from the accused mobile phones, which clearly show that they were in regular touch. They might have also created a group to deal with everyday activities. Investigations are on,” he said.

Till now, the Thane crime branch has arrested 11 people in this scam, which also includes a police constable from Yavatmal and the first lady detective of India, Rajani Pandit. Her bail was recently rejected by the court after deferring bail hearing two times.

The police have seized more than 1000 CDRs from the accused, which are under scanner.

Police also said that the four accused have the link to the main accused, who is supposedly in Delhi. A team has been searching for the main accused at Delhi and other states.