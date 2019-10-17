Two commit suicide in separate incidents

mumbai

Thane

Two days after a woman attempted suicide, her husband’s body was found near Makhmali lake in Thane.

The man, who was an alcoholic, ended his life allegedly because she had blamed him for the step she took.

She is in hospital. “While in hospital, the woman told the police that she took the step as she kept having fights with her alcoholic husband. The man was afraid that he would be held responsible for the suicide attempt. Two days later, his body was found near the lake,” said an officer from Naupada police station, Thane.

In the second incident, a 20-year-old woman committed suicide at Vadolgaon in Ambernath because of fights with her husband. According to statements given by her parent, their daughter was depressed because of arguments with her husband. “A case has been registered against the woman’s husband,” said an officer from Ambernath police station.

