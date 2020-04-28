e-paper
Two dead in group clashes in Mumbai’s Govandi during Covid-19 lockdown

Investigations revealed that the groups clashed over the setting up of sabeel or drinking stalls which are set up to provide water in the holy month of Ramzan.

mumbai Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:40 IST
Pratik Salunke
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Police personnel at a containment zone in Shivaji Nagar during nation wide lockdown due to corona virus, Govandi, Mumbai, April 27 2020.
Police personnel at a containment zone in Shivaji Nagar during nation wide lockdown due to corona virus, Govandi, Mumbai, April 27 2020. (Aalok Soni / HT Photo)
         

Two people were killed when two groups, defying the nationwide lockdown, clashed with each other in the Shivaji Nagar slums of Govandi area in Mumbai on Monday evening.

One person was severely injured in the incident which occurred at around 6:30 pm near plot number 8, close to the municipal school at Baiganwadi area in Shivaji Nagar.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police, the deceased were 23-year-old Rajjab Shamsherali Khan and his friend, 25-year-old Premsingh Virendra Singh.

Investigations revealed that the groups clashed over the setting up of sabeel or drinking stalls which are set up to provide water in the holy month of Ramzan. Police said both groups wanted to set up stalls in the densely-populated area which led to the dispute. It was also revealed during the probe that the groups have been at loggerheads since 2019 and there have been frequent skirmishes between them.

“The injured were attacked on their face and neck with swords, sharp weapons, choppers and axe,” said a police officer.

The profusely bleeding trio was taken to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where two persons were declared dead on arrival. The police have identified six people from the group which attacked Rajjab, Premsingh and Mohamedali and have arrested two of them.

“We are looking out for four more persons,” said the officer. The police have registered a case under several sections for murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and defying the lockdown rules.

