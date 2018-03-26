Two die, 3 injured as auto crashes into bus near Aksa in Mumbai

Mumbai: An autorickshaw driver and one of his passengers died while three others in the vehicle suffered injuries after it crashed into a BEST bus near Aksa at Malwani in Malad (West) on Sunday afternoon.

The auto driver, Jubair Khan, 40, who died on the spot, was allegedly driving the vehicle in an inebriated state because of which he lost control and crashed into the bus which was on its way from Madh Jetty to Malad station. The Malwani police said the other victim, Satish Choubey, 35, who was sitting next to the driver was traveling towards Dana Pani beach along with his friends Akbar Ali Khan, 24, Amir Shaikh, 40, and Ali Chand, 26.

The police said the four men are residents of Ekta Nagar in Jogeshwari while the driver was a resident of Malwani gate number eight. “Eyewitnesses said Khan was driving the auto in a zig-zag manner.”

“When the vehicle was climbing a slope, because of five men in the auto, the driver could not control it and crashed into a bus coming from the opposite direction,” said an officer. Owing to the impact of the accident, Khan and Choubey suffered severe injuries and were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The passengers sitting on the back seat also suffered injuries and were admitted to Shatabdi Hospital.

“We have registered a case of death due to negligence against the auto driver and are investigating to find out whether Khan was drunk,” said the officer.