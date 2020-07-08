e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Two held in Mumbai for posing as Covid officers and duping man of Rs 54,000

Two held in Mumbai for posing as Covid officers and duping man of Rs 54,000

A case has been lodged against them under Section 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

mumbai Updated: Jul 08, 2020 11:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Further investigation into the matter is underway. Representative image.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. Representative image. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Two men have been arrested for allegedly posing as Covid officers and duping a man of Rs 54,000 in Chembur area of Mumbai, informed the police on Tuesday.



The victim Abdul Sheikh was on his way to Chembur railway station on June 30 when the two accused accosted him and introduced themselves as Covid officers. On pretending to inspect, the accused searched Sheikh’s bag, took out an ATM card and withdrew Rs 54,000 after obtaining a PIN number from him.

“A case has been filed under Section 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Chembur police station. Two people have been arrested for posing as Covid officers and extorting Rs 54,000 from a man with his ATM card. A Honda City car and an ATM card have been seized from the possession of the accused during the time of arrest,” said Hemant Gurav, Crime Police Inspector, Chembur Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

PM Oli doesn't budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
In latest attack on govt, Rahul Gandhi highlights NPAs, says was ridiculed
In latest attack on govt, Rahul Gandhi highlights NPAs, says was ridiculed
Bounty on criminal wanted in killing of 8 cops in UP raised to Rs 5 lakh
Bounty on criminal wanted in killing of 8 cops in UP raised to Rs 5 lakh
Scientists develop 'catch and kill' air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Why didn't Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar's Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
