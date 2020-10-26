e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Two kill Mumbai restaurant owner for refusing to serve them food on credit

Two kill Mumbai restaurant owner for refusing to serve them food on credit

mumbai Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:45 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Two men have been booked for killing a 23-year-old restaurant owner in Andheri on Sunday after he refused to serve them food on credit. The incident took place near Nityanand garage on Sakivihar Road in Andheri (East). Powai police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Arif Ansari, a resident of Chandivali, along with is his elder brother Asif, ran a restaurant at Sakinaka. On October 25, around 8pm, one the accused, identified as Vipul Solanki, 22, visited the restaurant and ordered food.

However, Ansari refused to take their order and asked them to settle their pending food bill for the month. The accused got angry and called his elder brother Prakash Solanki, 25 to the restaurant.

Vijay Dalvi, senior inspector from Powai police station, said, “The brothers asked Ansari to come out of his restaurant and then took him to a spot near Nityanand garage where they stabbed him with a knife. The accused then escaped from the spot.”

“Ansari was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, but he died during treatment. Police registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the case,” said Dalvi.

