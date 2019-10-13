e-paper
Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Two molest 33-year-old, arrested in Bandra

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2019 00:38 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Bandra police arrested two persons — Bholadatt Harbhola, 40, and Lallan Ray, 30 — on Friday for allegedly molesting a 33-year-old woman at St Andrews Road in Bandra. The police on Saturday produced the accused before a court, which remanded the duo in judicial custody.

The complainant works at a film production company. According to the police, on October 5, she was walking towards Pali Naka in Bandra, when she spotted the two men on a bike. “They took a U-turn and came near her, and touched her inappropriately,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

The complainant shouted for help but the accused fled from the spot. “The victim narrated the incident to one of her friends, and then informed Mumbai Police through social media. After her complaint, both Khar and Bandra police stations reached out to her,” said the officer.

“When we found that the incident was under Bandra police’s jurisdiction, we registered an FIR and started probing the incident,” he said.

The police then scanned the CCTV footage from the area and identified the accused with the help of the victim.

“The bike’s number plate helped us find one of the accused. We arrested one accused from Nityanand Nagar, Kalina, and he helped us to reach the other accused in Chunabhatti,” said the officer.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 00:38 IST

