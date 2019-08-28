Two more from Opposition to enter Shiv Sena today

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:33 IST

The exodus from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will continue on Wednesday, with NCP legislator Dilip Sopal and former Congress legislator Dilip Mane joining the Sena. With their entry, the Sena aims to make inroads in Solapur district in western Maharashtra, an NCP bastion.

Sopal resigned as a legislator on Tuesday, which was accepted by Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagde. He said that he will join the Sena on the wishes of his supporters.

Of the 10 Assembly segments in Solapur district, the Sharad Pawar-led party held five, including Barshi, which was represented by Sopal. Madha, Barshi, Malshiras, Pandharpur and Mohol were bagged by NCP in the 2014 state Assembly polls. The Sena currently holds Karmala Assembly segment, while the Congress holds one, Akkalkot, and Peasants and Workers Party of India holds Sangola.

Now, the Sena has inducted leaders from Barshi, Karmala and Solapur South to wrest control of additional seats in the region. Last week, NCP leader from Karmala Rashmi Bagal joined the Sena.

A senior party functionary working in Solapur district said the time was “ripe” for the party to strengthen its base and “dislodge” the NCP from the region. “We are working towards expanding the party. There are many people who intend to join the Sena owing to Uddhavji and Aadityaji’s leadership. They know that their parties [Congress and NCP] don’t have a chance in the next election,” he said requesting anonymity.

Another party functionary said Sopal was expected to be given a ticket in the upcoming election as the seat falls in Sena’s share.

Meanwhile, Mane who was a legislator from Solapur South may have to be accommodated on some other Sena seat.

