Two new cruises to be launched along Mumbai coast

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is planning to start cruise services from the newly-launched domestic cruise terminal (DCT) at Princess Dock, Mazgaon. The services will be operated between DCT, and the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, said officials.

The MbPT is planning to appoint operators for the services of passenger boats or catamarans soon. “The one-kilometre stretch along the DCT will be the city’s new water transport hub. The harbour cruise will last for about an hour. It will cruise along the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, and then return to the terminal,” said Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, MbPT.

An official said that the port trust is also planning to declutter the Gateway by launching the cruise service.

MbPT plans on building a 150-metre jetty at Marine Drive, as a passenger terminal. A proposal to allot a 425-square-metre space at the Birla Krida Kendra for the construction of the jetty has been submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, another official said that the move is part of the state’s larger plan to boost coastal tourism in the city.

The state government has been promoting various water-transport services in the city. MbPT recently inaugurated Mumbai-Goa cruise services from the domestic cruise terminal. According to officials, the cruise has received a positive response. The MbPT had also launched two floatels at the Gateway of India.

Additionally, the port trust is working on an eastern waterfront project near the terminal. The one-km stretch facing the sea will have RoRo (roll-on/roll-off) services, a skating rink, amphitheatre, an iconic building and seaside restaurants. MbPT plans to keep the area open to all citizens at a nominal cost of ₹5.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 00:08 IST