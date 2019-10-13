Two platforms of Panvel station to get roofs this month

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:09 IST

The Central Railway (CR) will complete the task of putting roofs above two platforms of Panvel railway station by Diwali.

Earlier this year, the CR had announced that they would put roofs above platform number 6 and 7 before the onset of monsoon. They had started the work in May, but failed to meet the deadline.

SM Nair, manager of Panvel station, said, “The task of erecting the roofs above platform number 6 and 7 could not continue for long as it was hampering work of the terminus project.”

“It has been stalled for the time being. The work of the terminus project has been stopped in that area. Engineers will restart the work. We are confident of finishing the work by Diwali,” he added.

The service from these two platforms started between Panvel and Diva on December 28 in 1964. Since then, there is no roof above platforms, except for a small part near the staircases.

Long-distance trains going towards Pune, Goa and the southern states stop on the two platforms. Without roofs, commuters had to wait for trains getting drenched in rains during monsoon.

Panvel is the busiest railway station in Navi Mumbai. According to the railway sources, over one lakh commuters travel from this station every day.

Commuters and residents of Panvel have welcomed the move.

Bhakti Dave, president of Panvel Pravashi Sangh, said, “The CR has actually taken a long time to put roofs over the two platforms. Commuters have to wait for trains standing in downpour. We are glad that they will not face the problem again.”

In a separate project, Panvel station is being converted into a railway terminus to decongest Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in South Mumbai and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) at Kurla. Three new platforms are being developed as part of the project. The estimated budget for the project is ₹154 crore.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:09 IST