Two Thane girls selected for Under-19 cricket team

mumbai

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:10 IST

The rigorous practice and their passion for cricket have yielded result for Komal Parab, 18, and Mahek Pokar, 14. The two have been selected by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the Under-19 team.

A student at Khalsa College in Matunga, Parab is excited to be selected by the MCA. “In my family, no one has much inclination towards sports. Gradually, my interest in cricket grew and I got support from my parents. This helped me to travel from Dombivli to Matunga and on some days to Bandra for my practice,” said Parab, a Dombivli resident.

Both girls juggle studies and playing cricket. They travel thrice a week to Bandra for practice.

Komal Parab, a resident of Thane, has been training for the past five years.

Being a fast bowler, she is confident of doing well. “I have taken five wickets in matches played in Cross Maidan and Belapur. Those are the most memorable ones for me. It was after I started practising in school that my interest towards cricket increased. I practise at school and MCA ground,” added Parab.

Mahek Pokar had been selected earlier for the Under-16 team. She is elated to be part of the Under-19 team. “A few years ago, I participated in a cricket match in my housing society. I had a lot of fun playing. I realised I loved playing cricket.”

A student of Class 9 at Sri Ma Vidyalaya, Pokar, is a wicket keeper and a batswoman.

“For me, the most memorable moment in my game was when I received the woman of the match award,” added Pokar.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 01:10 IST