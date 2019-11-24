Ulhasnagar residents can apply online to regularise illegal properties

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 00:37 IST

Ulhasnagar

Residents of Ulhasnagar can now get their unauthorised properties regularised online as the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has started with a web based system where one can log in, enter details, upload documents and get their property regularised.

“The process to regularise a structure will be done online. This will have transparency and also residents can easily access it anywhere. They can check the status on time,” said civic body chief Sudhakar Deshmukh while inaugurating the online service on Friday.

Regularisation of unauthorised structures has been a long pending demand by residents.

The Urban Development department (UDD) of Maharashtra government had earlier asked the civic commissioner to give Form A to illegal structures for residents to apply for regularisation.

“An applicant can now get the form online,” added Deshmukh.

Only those buildings built before January 1, 2005, can apply for regularisation online.

The applicants will have to fill the form online.

They will also have to pay the compounding fees which will be displayed online after details are submitted. Residents will have to go to the civic body to submit the hard copies.

“This is the last chance Ulhasnagar residents have to get their properties regularised,”said Deshmukh.

Those buildings which do not have structural stability of fire safety certificate cannot apply for regularisation. The civic body has asked the government to approve these kinds of structures also into the online service. The decision for the same is pending.

“Until the decision is taken such buildings cannot apply for regularisation,”said Deshmukh.

As per the notification issued in September 20, the civic body was asked to complete the work of serving notices within three months.

In Ulhasnagar, around 95% of the structures are unauthorised. As per the civic body, those structures built after January 1, 2005, will not be eligible to apply for regularisation.

Activist Shashikant Dayma said, “There is a need to educate the residents on how to go about it. Those structures which lack structural stability and fire safety certificate should not be also allowed to avail the scheme.”