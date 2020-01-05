Umar Khalid dares Centre to take action against ‘tukde tukde’ gang

mumbai

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:35 IST

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid on Sunday dared Union Home minister Amit Shah to file a court case over ‘tukde tukde speeches’ made on the Delhi varsity campus.

“[If such a case was filed] You will come to know who was giving a hate speech and who is an anti-national,” he said.

The activist was speaking at the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) gathering organised by student organisation Chhatra Bharti, at Mumbai’s YB Chavan Centre on Sunday.

Khalid’s statement was in reference to Shah’s comment on punishing the “tukde tukde gang” in Delhi. A controversial slogan: “Bharat tere tukde tukde honge (India, you will be broken into pieces)” was allegedly raised during an event organised at JNU in 2016.

Addressing the audience, he said he would not have shared the stage with Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray, who was also expected to make an appearance.

“I am here today because Aaditya did not come for the event. His position on CAA and NRC is not clear. Also, Sena had given a ticket to the man who tried to shoot me, to contest elections from Haryana,” said Khalid.

After an image of the event invitation mentioning an appearance by Aaditya went viral on social media, the Shiv Sena clarified that no confirmation had been made regarding his attendance. Apart from Aaditya, Javed Akhtar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who were also invited, did not show up.

Congress MLA and state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, who was present at the event, said she would make sure that CAA is not implemented in the state. “At Ram Lila Maidan, the Prime Minister said they have not constructed detention centres, which is a lie. Also, I fail to understand CAA and NRC. We are asking for proof from Indian citizens of their citizenship, whereas, we are offering

citizenship to outsiders,” she said.

Referring to the various protests across the country that turned violent, Gaikwad

said, “Protests were carried out in Mumbai as well, however, no violence was reported. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government failed in tackling the situation.”