UP man held in Mumbai for faking own murder to implicate wife, in-laws

City crime branch officials have arrested a 37-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who staged his own murder in order to falsely implicate his wife and in-laws. According to the police, the accused Pannelal Yadav along with his family members was booked in a criminal case a couple of years ago, after his wife had alleged harassment at their hands. The two parties later settled the matter between themselves but Yadav continued to hold a grudge against his wife.

On October 15, 2016, he went to visit his in-laws in the Maharajganj district of UP but did not return home. At the time, his family claimed they suspected Yadav’s wife and her family of murdering him and dumping his body. However, when local police refused to accept their complaint, Yadav’s family approached the court, which directed the local police to register a case of murder and destruction of evidence against Yadav’s in-laws.

“Recently, officials of the Mumbai crime branch unit-8 received information about a person who was hiding in Mira Road since the last two years and was using a different identity. Officials detained him from Bhiwandi and his sustained interrogation revealed that he was the same person who had been reported as murdered in a UP case,” a crime branch officer said.

“The investigation reveals his family’s involvement as well,” said deputy commissioner of police (detection-1), Nisar Tamboli.