Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Uzbek woman says cop raped her

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:29 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old Uzbekistan woman lodged a police complaint on Thursday, alleging that a police inspector raped her multiple times since 2004 and had even shot a man dead in front of her.

At the time of going to press, the Chembur police were in the process of registering an FIR against Bhanudas alias Anil Jadhav, currently posted at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune.

The woman, in a written complaint submitted to the police, through her advocate Nitin Satpute, said the officer shot dead a man who had come looking for his sister. According to the complaint, the man’s sister had died owing to a drug overdose in a rave party hosted by Jadhav in a Pune farmhouse. The police, however, said they are verifying these allegations.

According to the complaint, she came to India in 2004 from Russia as she wanted to make a career in the film industry. After her visa expired in six months, she got in contact with Jadhav through an agent. “He took my number and repeatedly called me. He took my passport, saying that he would help me extend my visa and get me a lead role through his contacts,” the woman stated in her complaint.

The woman stated that she was raped in a hotel in Chembur after Jadhav spiked her drink. He later started to threaten and blackmail her, saying she has been illegally staying in the country and raped her multiple times.

According to the complaint, she has a five-year-old son from Jadhav and that he had forced her to undergo two abortions. In one instance, the woman claimed that Jadhav, a drug addict, placed a revolver on her temple and forced her to abort.

“The primary complaint is of rape,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok, adding that the incident mentioned is from 2004.

The woman stated that Jadhav prepared her bogus documents under a fake name, in which her address was mentioned as Jammu and Kashmir. “My real identity was hidden and he made documents that identified me as an Indian national,” the woman stated in her complaint. She stated that Jadhav was already married with children and was cheating on her. The woman has lived in Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai.

The woman has alleged that Jadhav has links with drug mafias. In 2011, the Maharashtra government suspended Jadhav, then posted him with the anti-narcotics cell. He was later arrested at a rave party busted by the Raigad police at a hotel near the Mumbai-Pune highway.

On the murder, the complainant has alleged that a woman died of drug overdose in 2011 and was buried. Her brother was shot dead when he came to Jadhav to ask about her. He too was buried. “I am witness to the murder and hence fear for my life as he tried killing me through a contract killer,” the woman has said in her complaint. She also mentions Jadhav’s wife and his Pune-based friend as accomplices in the case.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:29 IST

