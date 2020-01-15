e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Visit Mumbai before Budget, Deora urges Sitharaman

Visit Mumbai before Budget, Deora urges Sitharaman

mumbai Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:09 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Former Mumbai South MP and Congress leader Milind Deora urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, and hear out stakeholders from the industrial sector before presenting the Union Budget on February 1.

In his statement on Tuesday, Deora said that once world’s fastest growing economy, India is dangerously close to going off the rails. “In addition to the economic constraints in developed world adding to pressure on weakening rupee, the social unrest in India has dented our image as a socially and politically stable country conducive for the business,” he said.

The Congress leader added, “The government alone cannot find solutions…Honourable finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman should, as a time honoured tradition, should visit Mumbai and lend a patient ear to all stakeholders.”

