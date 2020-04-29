e-paper
Mumbai News / Volunteer groups distribute food to the needy during Ramzan

Volunteer groups distribute food to the needy during Ramzan

mumbai Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:34 IST
Yesha Kotak
From providing dry rations for the month to daily cooked meals for the elderly, widows and migrant labourers, volunteer groups across the city are now making provisions for iftaar and sehri meals for community members during Ramzan.

One group of Bhendi Bazaar residents steps out every evening, before iftaar, and distributes packets consisting of fruits, dates and buttermilk to the needy to help them break their fast.

Similarly, volunteers of Saifee Ambulance society step out every day from 4 pm to 7 pm, to distribute cooked food items consisting of pulao or daal, along with some dates, in areas of South Mumbai like Byculla, Pydhonie, Tardeo and Kamathipura, among others.

When the lockdown began, the group used to distribute dry ration to the needy. However, after Ramzan commenced they started distributing around 2,500 to 3,000 cooked food packets.

“When people have to break their fast, they don’t have the energy to cook or to step out and purchase things. Also, the elderly, require medicines too. Thus, we have circulated our contact details and we deliver whatever is required,” said Shabbir Bharmal, vice-president, Saifee Ambulance society.

In Mumbra, 2,000 packets consisting of saalan or rice-based dishes are distributed every evening for daily wage workers stranded in the outskirts of the city. The raw materials for these meals are procured using donations and zakaat money from community members.

“A lot of distribution used to happen in the morning hours, but now these special drives have been arranged, wherein on call, our volunteers visit particular localities with food. At some places, some people have appointed a person, who comes and collects food from our collection centre in their vehicle,” said Javed Shaikh, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Mumbra.

