e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Wadala GSB mandal cancels Ganpati celebrations due to coronavirus

Wadala GSB mandal cancels Ganpati celebrations due to coronavirus

mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 22:03 IST
Yesha Kotak 
Yesha Kotak 
Hindustantimes
         

This year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations may be muted because of the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, one of the richest Ganpati mandals in the city, Goud Saraswat Brahmin Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti of Wadala,  announced its decision to postpone its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to February 2021 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Other mandals said they intend to go ahead with their plans for Ganesh Chaturthi, which is on August 22.

 Popularly known as GSB Wadala, the mandal’s 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are extremely popular. Ulhas Kamat, president of the mandal, said “We have lakhs of people visiting our pandal. With the guidelines that are in place, we know it will be difficult to manage the crowds.” Social distancing norms defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) require people to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between one another. “So, for the safety of everyone, we have decided that celebrations will be held during Maghi Ganpati,” said Kamat. Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on February 15, 2021.

 The 66-year-old GSB Wadala is considered one of the richest mandals in the city and sees a footfall of 8,000 devotees per day.

“We will begin preparations for Ganeshotsav in November,” said Kamat, adding that the mandal also intended to have its regular Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2021.

Other mandals in the city said they intend to go ahead with the festivities in August. “We haven’t heard of any other Ganpati mandal deciding on postponement or cancellation of celebrations except GSB Wadala as of now,” said Naresh Dahibhavkar, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella body of Ganpati mandals in the city.

RG Bhatt, trustee of Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King’s Circle, said, “A Ganpati with a long legacy cannot just be postponed like this because that will mean a gap of a year, which religiously cannot be permitted. We will speak to the chief minister and decide on guidelines.”

top news
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In