Waiting for Owaisi to respond, says Prakash Ambedkar

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:16 IST

Two days after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi declared it was snapping off its ties with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar, the latter said he is waiting for Owaisi to respond as their alliance was with him and not with the local leaders.

On Friday, AIMIM Member of Parliament (MP) Imtiyaz Jaleel had declared that the party has decided to break its alliance with VBA.

AIMIM took the decision after Ambedkar and Owaisi failed to reach to an agreement over distribution of seats for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The VBA was not ready to allocate more than eight seats to AIMIM.

“Until Asaduddin Owaisi comes out with a statement, the alliance between VBA and AIMIM will continue to exist. We have formed the coalition with Owaisi and not with the local leaders. Some people from Hyderabad have come to meet me and have also taken my message to him (Owaisi),” Ambedkar said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:30 IST