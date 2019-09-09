e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 09, 2019

Waiting for Owaisi to respond, says Prakash Ambedkar

On Friday, AIMIM Member of Parliament (MP) Imtiyaz Jaleel had declared that the party has decided to break its alliance with VBA.

mumbai Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:16 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Mumbai
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday. PTI Photo (PTI10_24_2017_000143B)
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday. PTI Photo (PTI10_24_2017_000143B)(PTI)
         

Two days after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi declared it was snapping off its ties with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar, the latter said he is waiting for Owaisi to respond as their alliance was with him and not with the local leaders.

On Friday, AIMIM Member of Parliament (MP) Imtiyaz Jaleel had declared that the party has decided to break its alliance with VBA.

AIMIM took the decision after Ambedkar and Owaisi failed to reach to an agreement over distribution of seats for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The VBA was not ready to allocate more than eight seats to AIMIM.

“Until Asaduddin Owaisi comes out with a statement, the alliance between VBA and AIMIM will continue to exist. We have formed the coalition with Owaisi and not with the local leaders. Some people from Hyderabad have come to meet me and have also taken my message to him (Owaisi),” Ambedkar said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:30 IST

tags
more from mumbai
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss