Water from Almatti dam was released only after I spoke to PM Modi, claims Pawar

mumbai

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is currently visiting flood-affected areas in the state, said the Karnataka government released water from the Almatti dam only after he asked Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to intervene.

On Wednesday, Pawar was in Kolhapur’s Shirol tehsil. Speaking to the media, he said, “Sangli and Kolhapur wouldn’t have to face floods if the water was released in time. Chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis told me that he had spoken to [Karnataka CM] BS Yediyurappa but [Yediyurappa] took no action. Then I spoke to the PM. Only after that, Karnataka started releasing water from Almatti dam.” He also said the state made a mistake in tackling the floods by considering the 2005 levels. “With help from the Centre, we had constructed 1 lakh houses to rehabilitate victims of earthquake in Latur [in 1993]. The state should adopt the same formula for floods victims,” he said.

Is Yediyurappa the CM of Maharashtra, asks Thorat

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat slammed the BJP-led state and Central governments over alleged non-seriousness in providing relief to flood-affected people. He said that when home minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of Sangli and Kolhapur, he was accompanied by Yediyurappa but no ministers from the state government. “Now, the state should tell us who is the CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis or Yediyurappa?” Thorat said.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:58 IST