Weather to stay cool, pleasant in Mumbai: IMD

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:15 IST

The city experienced cool weather on Saturday morning followed by warmer conditions in the evening but overall pleasant weather owing to a drop in humidity. Pollution levels continued to be in the ‘moderate’ category with the air quality index (AQI) at 111 for PM2.5 pollutant. On Thursday, AQI was 125, the worst since March.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a clear sky for the next three days and the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively.

Santacruz weather observatory, representative of Mumbai and suburbs, recorded the minimum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.4 degree below normal and a two-degree drop from Friday’s 23 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the suburbs was 34.7 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degree above normal.

However, Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded the minimum temperature at 24.5 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degree above normal. On Friday, south Mumbai had recorded the temperature at 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 33.5 degree Celsius, 0.7 degree below normal.

Humidity levels were 49% in the suburbs and 66% in south Mumbai on Saturday.

IMD said the wind direction had led to a drop in temperature. “Mumbai and Maharashtra are both experiencing north-easterly to easterly winds which are dry and bring in cool air during the day. However, by the evening the wind direction changes to westerly, leading to a marginal rise in temperature. The pleasant weather is a result of humidity levels being low,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Meanwhile, majority of the state recorded the minimum temperature below 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Nashik was the coldest region in the state at 15 degrees Celsius (minimum temperature), while Ratnagiri was the hottest at 36 degrees Celsius (maximum temperature).