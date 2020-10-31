e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Weather to stay cool, pleasant in Mumbai: IMD

Weather to stay cool, pleasant in Mumbai: IMD

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The city experienced cool weather on Saturday morning followed by warmer conditions in the evening but overall pleasant weather owing to a drop in humidity. Pollution levels continued to be in the ‘moderate’ category with the air quality index (AQI) at 111 for PM2.5 pollutant. On Thursday, AQI was 125, the worst since March.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a clear sky for the next three days and the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively.

Santacruz weather observatory, representative of Mumbai and suburbs, recorded the minimum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.4 degree below normal and a two-degree drop from Friday’s 23 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the suburbs was 34.7 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degree above normal.

However, Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded the minimum temperature at 24.5 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degree above normal. On Friday, south Mumbai had recorded the temperature at 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 33.5 degree Celsius, 0.7 degree below normal.

Humidity levels were 49% in the suburbs and 66% in south Mumbai on Saturday.

IMD said the wind direction had led to a drop in temperature. “Mumbai and Maharashtra are both experiencing north-easterly to easterly winds which are dry and bring in cool air during the day. However, by the evening the wind direction changes to westerly, leading to a marginal rise in temperature. The pleasant weather is a result of humidity levels being low,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Meanwhile, majority of the state recorded the minimum temperature below 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Nashik was the coldest region in the state at 15 degrees Celsius (minimum temperature), while Ratnagiri was the hottest at 36 degrees Celsius (maximum temperature).

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In